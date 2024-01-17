Almost 60k persons enter Romania on Tuesday

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday 59,370 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 6,246 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 129,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about 41,900 means of transport, went through border control formalities, both on entry and exit, at border points throughout the country.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 7,132,509 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, crossing points and the "green border," the police found 32 illegal acts (25 offences and seven contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of fines imposed amounted to 4,885 lei.

Goods worth approximately 92,900 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Tuesday, 13 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided for by the law and four Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.