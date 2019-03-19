Almost 650 green cars bought in Romania two months into 2019

The number of green cars bought in Romania in the first two years reached 649, up almost 67pct from the same period in 2018, when 389 units were registered, show the data of the Association of Car Makers and Importers (APIA), consulted by AGERPRES.

According to the centralized data, 551 units were hybrid cars (+139.6pct compared to the first two months of the previous year), 73 were all-electric vehicles (+2.8pct), and 25 plug-in ones (-71.6pct).

Also, during the reference period, the share of new eco-friendly cars in total sales nationwide was 3.3pct, compared to 2.4pct as recorded between January and February 2018.

APIA statistics show that in February 2019, 327 environmentally-friendly cars were sold, all in three categories, namely electric, hybrid and plug-in, by 1.22pct more than in the previous month.

The best-selling all-electric car make in January - February 2019 was Volkswagen, with 26 units, followed by Smart - 18 units, Nissan (11), BMW and Renault (7) Jaguar (3) and Mercedes Benz (1).

At the same time, most of the hybrid cars sold in Romania during the analyzed period were made by Toyota (488 units), Lexus (29), Ford (17), Kia (12), Hyundai and Suzuki (two) respectively Honda (a unit).

Official data shows that in 2018 the number of green cars (electric, hybrid and plug-in) sold in Romania was 4,572, up 65.7pct from 2017. Out of this total, 3,585 were hybrids (+59.8pcr from 2017), 682 were 100pct electric (+102.4pct) and 305 plug-ins (+72.3pct).

In the analyzed period, the share of new green cars in total sales nationwide was 2.9pct, while in the same period of 2017, the share was 2.1pct.