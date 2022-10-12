Almost 65,000 people enter Romania on October 11, including over 7,500 Ukrainians

As many as 64,905 people, including 7,505 Ukrainian citizens, up 0.4% on a daily basis, entered Romania on Tuesday, October 11, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Tuesday, approximately 134,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 40,600 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,556,675 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 37 illegal acts (21 crimes and 16 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying 4,800 lei in fines in the process.

Twenty-two foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Thursday, 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.