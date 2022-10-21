Almost 74,000 people have entered Romania on Thursday, of which over 8,000 Ukrainians

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 155,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 43,500 means of transport, passed through the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,630,925 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.On Thursday, 18 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 27 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.