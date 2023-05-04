Almost 76,000 travelers, including 8,600 Ukrainians, enter Romania on May 3

As many as 75,743 travelers of whom 8,648 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on Wednesday, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

Approximately 158,300 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 42,800 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on May 3.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 4,137,591, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 62 illegal acts (26 crimes and 36 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately RON 331,000.

Fines worth over RON 11,900 were also issued.

35 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 16 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES