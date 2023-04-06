Almost 82,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, including about 8,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Wednesday, 81,986 people entered Romania through the border points, including 7,950 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to Agerpres on Thursday, approximately 157,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 46,000 means of transport, passed through the border points throughout the country, both in the direction of entry and exit. .

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,921,301 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 44 illegal acts (24 crimes and 20 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of contravention fines applied amounts to over 19,300 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 162,500 RON.

On Wednesday, 11 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country and 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.