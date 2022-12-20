Almost 97,000 people enter Romania on December 19, including 8,500 Ukrainian nationals

As many as 96,889 people, including 8,513 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, December 19, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide, approximately 164,900 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 44,800 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,105,727 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 71 illegal acts (36 crimes and 35 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 22,600 in fines in the process.

The Border police denied the entry of 17 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 23 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.