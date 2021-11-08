Alro redirects over 500,000 cubic meters of oxygen to Intensive Care Units

Alro Slatina is redirecting, starting with the end of October, the privately contracted oxygen quota to the medical system, severely affected by the fourth Covid wave, informs the company through a report sent on Monday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Thus, the cited source mentions, approximately 500,000 cubic meters of oxygen will be made available to the health system for the Intensive Care Units.

Alro uses approximately 240,000 cubic meters of technical oxygen per month in its technological processes, respectively to operate the kiln burners used to melt recycled aluminum.

Alro is also helping medical staff to fight against the current wave of COVID-19 through donations worth 400,000 lei to the Professor Dr. Matei Bals Foundation, 300,000 lei to the Slatina County Emergency Hospital, 200,000 lei to the Caracal Municipal Hospital and 200,000 to the Bucharest Emergency Hospital Foundation.

In addition, Alum, Alro's upstream subsidiary, donated another 200,000 lei to the Tulcea County Emergency Hospital to improve the quality of medical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alro is a subsidiary of Vimetco N.V., a global, vertically integrated primary and processed aluminum company. Alro is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, by capacity, with an installed production capacity of 265,000 tpa, 35,000 tonnes per annum of recycled aluminum and a capacity of 335,000 tonnes per annum of cast aluminum and processing facilities of 130,000 tonnes per annum of hot and cold rolled aluminum and extrusion division.

The main outlets for ALRO products are the European Union, but the company also has exports to the USA and Asia.

Alro SA was founded in 1963 and is one of the largest aluminum producing companies in Romania and Europe. Starting with March 18, 2019, the Index Commission of the Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the inclusion of Alro in BET, the main market index. ALRO shares were listed on BVB in October 1997, Agerpres informs.