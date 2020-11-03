Alstom to deliver trains for M5 metro line, contract of over 100 million euros for 13 sets

Alstom will supply the new Metropolis trains for the M5 metro line, through a contract of over 100 million euros, with the possibility of expanding to a total value of 240 million euros, the manufacturing company announced, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Thus, Metrorex SA, the operator of the Bucharest metro network, awarded Alstom a contract to provide a total of up to 30 Metropolis trains for the new M5 line, delivered in two installments.

According to the quoted source, the contract value for the first 13 trains exceeds 100 million euros, but the agreement can be extended with the option of delivering another 17 trains, based on an order from the beneficiary, and the total value of the project can amount to 240 million euros.

The first train will be delivered in less than 29 months and will run on the first section of the M5 metro line, which is already in commercial service. The other 12 trains of the first batch will be delivered immediately after the approval of the first unit, the optional batch of 17 units being due for delivery based on a firm request from the Bucharest operator.