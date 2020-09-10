Alter-Native International Short Film Festival to be held outdoors, Oct 7-11

The organizers of the 28th edition of the Alter-Native International Short Film Festival have announced that the event, scheduled for October 7-11, will not be canceled, but will be organized outdoors.

According to the organizers, because of the pandemic, the number of films entered in the competition decreased slightly compared to the previous years, but it still exceeded 800 productions."Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Alter-Native International Short Film Festival will not be canceled, only transformed, as we need to adjust to the regulations and measures imposed by the epidemiological situation. This year, the Targu Mures-based festival will change its location, from the Palace of Culture to the Summer Theatre, and will take place between October 7 and 11, and not at the beginning of November, as before. The number of short films that were registered for the competition decreased slightly compared to previous years, but it still exceeds 800 productions. From these, the pre-selection jury will choose the ones that will enter the competition," the organizers announced in a press release.The members of the jury will not be on site, this time, but they will watch the films and will deliberate online."Due to the restrictions, there will only be sold one-day tickets, season tickets valid for all 5 days of the festival will not be available to the public this time.