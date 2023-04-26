Ambassador Kavalec: U.S. hopeful that IP Coordinator Office becomes an institutionalized part of Romania's gov't

The U.S. hopes that the Office of the Intellectual Property Coordinator becomes an institutionalized part of Romania's government, an agency "that can see the bigger picture and identify the over-arching IP issues that need to be addressed," U.S. ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec said on Wednesday in remarks delivered at an event dedicated to the World Intellectual Property Day.

"Romania has done incredible work in the past few years in this regard, particularly since the appointment of Mr. Costreie as the country's Intellectual Property Coordinator. His appointment was a huge step forward for Romania, and we hope it is part of a longer journey forward. This is the reason why it is essential to have in place an office that can see the bigger picture and identify the over-arching IP issues that need to be addressed, as well as the things that are working and should be replicated or enhanced. (...) The United States hopes that the Office of the IP Coordinator becomes an institutionalized part of Romania's government, so the country can continue to build on the magnificent groundwork that Mr. Sorin Costreie has laid. This is important, because both of our governments have a duty to support and encourage the groundbreaking work of our creative citizens," the U.S. ambassador said.

Kathleen Kavalec went on to say that, just as geriatrics researcher Ana Aslan is revered for her work in Romania, in the United States several female innovators have played a huge role in the development of the intellectual property framework.

"Harriet Beecher Stowe and Stephanie Kwolek were empowered not only because they had great ideas and incredible drive, but also because they understood their rights to intellectual property. Indeed, it is vital that we heed one of the most important lessons of history in this area of the law: the individual creator is the most powerful defender of his or her own intellectual property rights. We can pass all the IP legislation we want, and that is always important of course, but when we fail to educate the next great musician or the next great author as to the value of their own ideas, then we also fail to foster the creativity that enriches all of our lives and helps our nations prosper economically," the American diplomat said. AGERPRES