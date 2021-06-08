Ambassador Laurence Auer delivers speech on France - Romania ties amid European recovery drive

French ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, gave a speech today at the West University of Timisoara (UVT) on "France and Romania amid the European recovery drive", highlighting on this occasion the good relations of cooperation between the two countries, to which the academic community of the University of Timisoara makes a substantial contribution.

The French diplomat pointed out that the pandemic has affected European economic growth, but the European Union has shown solidarity in the face of this adversity which has affected the entire community. Laurence Auer said that on July 21, 2020 the EU leaders agreed on a ?750 billion recovery effort, "Next Generation EU", to help the community cope with the pandemic crisis.

There was no triumphant talk about the European relaunch. We were in the middle of the second pandemic wave [in summer 2020], coordinating cooperation efforts for the vaccination campaign, in order to design a Europe that takes into account health prevention (...) Today I can say that not only did the European Council unanimously approve a 750 billion euro package after four days and four nights of discussions, but this stimulus agreement builds on concrete priorities, and is closest to European citizens, said the French diplomat.

The speech delivered by the French ambassador is part of the "Ambassadors at UVT" series of events.

Ambassador Laurence Auer will attend on Wednesday, June 9, the start of revitalization works at the "Studio" Cinema in Timisoara, the most important cultural downtown hub built by the municipality in the perspective of Timisoara serving as European Capital of Culture in 2023. The French Institute in Romania is one of the project partners.