Ambassador Maior says to interestedly, openly respond to being called for clarification

Romania's ambassador to the United States of America George Cristian Maior has taken note of the press statement released by Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs about him being called to explain his reaction on Monday following the appearance in public of a letter ''attributed to a private citizen of the United States of America'', according to Agerpres.

In a press statement to AGERPRES, Maior says that he will respond "interestedly and openly" to being called to the MAE main office, where he will provide detailed explanations of what he is asked."As regards my commentary on a letter attributed to Rudolph Giuliani, I want to mention that the American citizen named above is a private person who has no official status in the American state," he says.''While all official positions publicly expressed by United States representatives in recent years, including this year, have ran contrary to the spirit and meaning of the messages in the letter attributed to Mr Rudolph Giuliani, I believed in good faith that it was my duty, as an ambassador of Romania, to defend our country's reputation against incorrect points of view," he explains.About the bilateral relations with the United States having been thus affected, Maior references a letter he received last year from current US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former director of the CIA, in which the US official noted his contribution to the construction of "excellent" relations with the United States over time to Romania's benefit.