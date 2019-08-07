Ambassador Mattli disappointed with progress of Swiss-funded works at Brasov highschool

Swiss Ambassador in Bucharest, Arthur Mattli, expressed his disappointment with the progress of the rehabilitation works at the Brasov High School of Informatics, which are being carried out as part of a project with Swiss funding, the Brasov municipality said in a Wednesday release.

The Swiss ambassador was on a visit to Brasov to meet with city mayor George Scripcaru and deputy mayor Costel Mihai, with whom he discussed the local projects implemented with Swiss funding, but also to brief the representatives of the Brasov local government about new financing opportunities Switzerland is about to launch.

"Today we had a meeting with Mr. Ambassador, intended to evaluate the Swiss-funded projects. Whereas things are OK in the case of Gymnasium No. 4 and the Tractorul neighborhood district heating network, at the High School of Informatics the works are far behind schedule and Mr. Ambassador was disappointed with this," said mayor George Scripcaru.

Scripcaru said that he presented the ambassador the demarches he made with the Embassy of Spain, as SC Construcciones Deco SA, the company that carries out the works at the High School of Informatics, is based in Barcelona. In his turn, Ambassador Mattli said he would also take steps with the Spanish Embassy to spur the company find solutions to complete the works, the cited source said.

"We hope that this approach will be successful, because there is a risk that the Brasov municipality will have to fully cover the cost of the remaining works from its own budget, if the project is not completed on time. Beyond the material problem, this company is also disrupting the education process," Scripcaru said.

The works at the 'Grigore Moisil' National College of Informatics in Brasov are being carried out under a 12 million lei-plus project financed through the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Program, that also covers the rehabilitation of Gymnasium No. 4.

The deadline for the completion of the Swiss-funded projects is September 1.

Works at the High School of Informatics began to drag a few months ago, when the Spanish company invoked the lack of workforce. Works worth about 1 million lei are still to be carried out, said the cited source.