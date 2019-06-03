Ambassador Michele Ramis announces Victor Brauner exhibition within Romania-France Season 2019

The paintings of artist Victor Brauner from the Art Museum's collection in southeastern Tulcea will be integrated in a larger exhibition organised by the Embassy of France in Romania at the end of the Romania-France Season 2019, in Bucharest, on Monday announced Ambassador Michele Ramis, after admiring the paintings mounted inthe museum's permanent exhibition.

"I saw there is a collection signed Victor Brauner. Hopefully at end-Season 2019 we'll organise an exhibition of the painter who was born in Romania, one of the fathers of the Dadaism, then of Surrealism. Paintings from France will be fetched, and the exhibition here will be integrated to the event in Bucharest," the French ambassador said in a news conference in Tulcea.

The Art Museum of Tulcea is the depository of the most important collection in Romania signed Victor Brauner, one of the best priced Romanian painters abroad at this moment.

Michele Ramis in the morning opened the symposium on the geo-history of the wetlands, organised this week in Tulcea, and during her speech she brought to mind that the event is supported within the Romania-France Season 2019.

AGERPRES