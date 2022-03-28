Ambassador, Undersecretary of Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amal Jadou, welcomed by Foreign Affairs Minister Aurescu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu received Amal Jadou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, on Monday, in the context of her visit to Bucharest, according to a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), sent to AGERPRES.

The dialogue was the occasion of an exchange of views on security developments in Ukraine, with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Amal Jadou thanking for all the support provided by Romania for the repatriation of Palestinian citizens from Ukraine and expressing appreciation for the efforts of the Romanian authorities to manage this crisis situation, including the way in which Romania offers assistance to all refugees in Ukraine.

The two dignitaries also had an exchange of views on the Middle East Peace Process, on which occasion the Palestinian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked for Romania's balanced and equidistant traditional position in this file, Agerpres.ro informs.

In this context, the Romanian Foreign Minister reiterated the constant support of our country for creating favorable conditions for the resumption of the direct dialogue between the two parties, in order to solve the conflict and implement the solution of the two states, a position also expressed during the recent visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel to Romania, Yair Lapid.

On the occasion of deputy minister Amal Jadou's visit to Bucharest, there was also a round of political-diplomatic consultations with the Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta.

The discussions focused on the current state of bilateral relations and the concrete ways of developing them in various sector areas of common interest, such as education, home affairs, public and social services. In this context, Secretary of State Cornel Feruta expressed Romania's openness to strengthen cooperation in the field of education, as a concrete way of supporting the process of institutional consolidation of Palestine, in which sense he reminded of the increase in the number of scholarships granted by Romania to Palestinian students.

Regarding the economic field, during the consultations, the two officials agreed on the need to boost the business environments in Romania and Palestine in order to use the already existing business opportunities and to identify new projects of common interest. Also, the Romanian Secretary of State reiterated Romania's constant support for Palestine within the EU, as well as for the unblocking of funds for this country, without conditions.

The Palestinian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked for Romania's contribution to UNRWA in recent years, stressing that this represents a concrete proof of the Romanian-Palestinian friendship.

The dialogue was also an occasion for an in-depth exchange of views on the Middle East Peace Process, a context in which Secretary of State Cornel Feruta reiterated Romania's constant support for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through direct negotiations and for the implementation of the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, to coexist in peace and security. At the same time, he noted that any action that may contribute to the unblocking of the Middle East Peace Process or to the creation of an atmosphere favourable to its resumption, will be supported by Romania, given that it benefits both sides and regional stability, directly relevant to the security of the EU and Romania.