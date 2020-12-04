 
     
Ambassador Zuckerman: On December 15, DefMin Ciuca to be awarded most important US civil medal

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Adrian Zuckerman

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, on Friday stated in Calafat that on December 15, the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, will be awarded the most important civilian medal of the US government - the "Medal for Merit" - for his work as Chief of Defence.

The US Ambassador to Bucharest underscored that Romania is an important country for the strategy of the US, Europe, NATO, and together with Poland it forms the Eastern Flank, "which protects Europe."

Adrian Zuckerman paid a visit to Calafat, where he met Mayor Dorel Mituletu and visited the Calafat Port.

The Minister of Defence - Nicolae Ciuca, the Minister of Economy - Virgil Popescu, the head of PNL (National Liberal Party) Dolj - Stefan Stoica, Senator Mario Ovidiu Oprea, Deputy Nicolae Giugea were also present at the visit of Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman to Calafat. Ambassador Zuckerman will have another meeting with businessmen from Dolj County on Friday, in Craiova.

