Ambassador Zuckerman's SARS-CoV-2 test is negative

The test taken by the ambassador of the United States of America (USA) in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, to detect the presence of the novel coronavirus is negative, the US Embassy informed on Sunday evening, according to AGERPRES.

"On Wednesday, November 4, Ambassador Zuckerman had a meeting with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode. We were informed that the result of the COVID-19 test of Minister Bode was positive. According to the rules in force, the ambassador was not considered a case of direct contact. The ambassador has no specific symptoms of COVID-19, his health is good and he received a negative test for coronavirus on Sunday night," the source said.

Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman thanks all those who have sent him good thoughts in recent days and wishes, in turn, to Minister Bode, Minister Popescu and all those who have been affected by this virus a speedy recovery.