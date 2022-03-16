Ambro Suceava ships first 1,200 beds to Ukrainian refugees in Chernivtsi

The first transport with 1,200 beds made of pressed cardboard manufactured by Ambro Suceava company, having as destination the refugees from Ukraine, left on Wednesday for Chernivtsi/Cernauti, informed the vice-president of the County Council (CJ) Suceava Niculai Barba.

According to Barba, the deputy governor of the Chernivtsi region, Artur Muntean, as well as the general manager of Ambro Suceava, Paul Henri Kohler, were also present at the preparation of the transport.

Ambro has completed 1,900 of the total 2,000 beds that the company's management has announced to manufacture and is expected to reach Chernivtsi by the end of this week.

Barba said that in the first transport, there were 1,200 beds, and the other 800 will be transported during Friday.

He stressed that it was "a very important support", which was also requested by the Ukrainian authorities in Chernivtsi when the European aid logistics centre in Salcea was opened.

"They were talking about 5,000 beds. At the moment, of the 2,000 beds launched in the factory, 1,900 are ready to be loaded and by the end of the week there will be shipped the rest. It is an example that shows how the community is mobilized, it is a demonstration of how all the world comes together with the authorities, together with the NGOs here, to support the refugees in Ukraine," Barba said.AGERPRES