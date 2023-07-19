American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre on Thursday and Friday

Famed American actor John Malkovich will perform on Thursday and Friday at the National Theater in Timisoara in Michael Sturminger's play The Infernal Comedy.

There will be three performances, one on July 20 from 7:00 p.m., and another two on July 21 from 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

"The National Theater in Timisoara continues the Romanian Drama Festival (FEST-FDR) Seasons with a one-off event, an absolute premiere for Timisoara and a peak moment of the city's European Capital of Culture program. The Infernal Comedy is a show its author, Michael Sturminger - who also signs the artistic direction of the production - wrote especially for the two-time Academy Award nominee actor, building a dialogue between spoken and sung language; the sound universe of the play is interspersed with music by Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn, Weber, Gluck and Boccherini, rendered by sopranos Susanne Langbein and Chen Reiss and the renowned Wiener Akademie Orchestra conducted by Martin Haselbock, creator of the musical concept of the show,'' the organizers said.

Malkovich arrived in Timisoara on Tuesday evening, with a flight that landed at the 'Traian Vuia' International Airport.

The show is part of the FEST-FDR Seasons, a component of the City Voices / Identity Workshop of the Timisoara - 2023 European Capital of Culture program, and is financed from private funds. AGERPRES