American squad begins final preparations for deployment to Romania

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the US Land Forces' joint forces detachment that will arrive in Romania on Wednesday, has begun its final preparations for deploying from Germany, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed.

The approximately 1,000 American soldiers will join the existing US troops in Romania. According to MApN, the training and accommodation locations will be communicated later.

The squad, which is an infantry battalion and will be named Task Force (TF) Cougar, will act in Romania under the operational command of the US V Corps, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The TF Cougar's main mission during deployment in Romania "will consist of carrying out training and joint activities with the Romanian Army's structures, with the purpose of increasing the level of inter-operability and mutual trust".

TF Cougar will mainly be formed of soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, which will act with Stryker bullet-proof transporters, along with soldiers with other specialties - artillery, bomb-squad, support structures, etc.

"Deploying this squad is part of the consolidation measures of the allied posture throughout NATO's entire Eastern Flank, as a defensive formula of ensuring allied security and deterrence of aggressive actions in the Black Sea region. At the same time, it represents a solid proof of the high level of cooperation in the area of security and defence within the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America and sends a powerful message of solidarity between allies," the MApN press release highlights.