AMOFM Bucharest: Unemployment rate was 1.29 pct in October

A number of 15,317 persons unemployed, of which 8,220 women, were recorded at the end of the month of October in the registers of the Bucharest Municipal Agency for Employment (AMOFM), the unemployment rate being 1.29, similar to that of the previous month, according to a release remitted on Tuesday by AMOFM Bucharest.

Of the total number of registered unemployed persons, 4,793 were beneficiaries of unemployment benefits, while 10,524 did not receive benefits.

In what regards the medium of residence, all the 15,317 unemployed came from the urban environment.

By age groups, at the end of October there were 390 unemployed persons under 25, 1,417 unemployed between 25-29 years old, and the unemployed between 30-39 years old were 3,643 in number.

Another 4,434 unemployed were aged 40 to 49, 3,053 persons unemployed were aged 50 to 55, and 2,380 unemployed were over 55 years old.

The unemployed with highschool education represented the highest share of the total number of unemployed in the AMOFM Bucharest at the end of October (34.12 pct), followed by those with higher education (28.20 pct), and 18.26 pct graduated a vocational school.

The unemployed with gymnasium-level education represent 16.41 pct of the total number of those registered as unemployed, and those with post-highschool education are 1.97 pct, while those with primary and no studies - 1.04 pct.

In what regards employability, the structure of the unemployed is as follows: 1,957 persons very hard to employ, 4,581 hard to employ, 4,385 average difficulty to employ, while 4,394 are easy to employ.

Classification in an employability category is carried out following a profiling activity of the persons registered in the AMOFM Bucharest registries.