Ana Birchall in USA: Increasing US investment levels in Romania, among priority objectives of the Gov't

Increasing US investment levels in Romania and pursuing positive developments in the two countries' commercial relations represent priority objectives of the Gov't, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall conveyed to United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

According to a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Ana Birchall, Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships had a meeting with Wilbur Ross on Wednesday, in the context of a working visit to the United States, Washington DC.On the agenda were the reiteration of the interest in consolidating Romania-US Strategic Partnership, through the economic dimension, especially, the US support regarding Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Three Seas Initiative Summit, due to to take place in Bucharest, in September.Ana Birchall relayed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's message to Wilbur Ross, highlighting "Romania's Government firm commitment in ensuring an attractive investment milieu for foreign companies due to economic stability and through the measures included in the governing programme," reads the release.The Gov't further specifies that the US Secretary of Commerce "expressed appreciation for Romania's level of participation in the SelectUSA event, with the most numerous of the European sates delegation and one of the top five in the world, aspects which reflect the consistent commitment for strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties."In her turn, Ana Birchall said the Gov't wishes the development and deepening of the economic dimension of the two countries' Strategic Partnership."We wish the development and deepening of the economic dimension of the two countries' Strategic Partnership to the same excellent level of the cooperation that exists in security and defense. Increasing US investment levels in Romania and pursuing positive developments in the two countries' commercial relations represent priority objectives of the Gov't," Deputy PM Birchall said at the meeting with the US Secretary of Commerce.According to the Executive, the SelectUSA Summit, taking place in Washington, 20 to 22 June, represents the most important event dedicated to investments annually organised in the US, in which Romania is participating with a gov't delegation led by Ana Birchall and with a delegation of representatives of the business milieu.