Ana Birchall: Values promoted by US - landmark for evolution of democracy in Romania

Ana Birchall, Deputy Prime Minister for Romania's Strategic Partnership Implementation, sent a message on the occasion of the National Day of the United States on Wednesday, stating that the values promoted by the United States and the American people are "a landmark for the evolution of democracy in Romania".

"Today, American citizens everywhere celebrate the National Day of the United States of America, an event marking this year the 242th anniversary of the 1776 Declaration of Independence, a text whose ideas are universally valid and equally topical for any democratic state. For Romania, the United States of America is the most important strategic partner, being the only bilateral relationship with the status of foreign policy pillar, recognizing the crucial role of the United States in securing Romania's security and modernization," Ana Birchall wrote on Facebook.She said she had the chance to know the American spirit and the democratic values that define it."Personally, I had the chance to spend a few years of my life in the United States of America, where I studied at Yale Law School and started my career in law, being by the side of the American people both in happy moments and painful moments in the history of the United States of America. Throughout this period, I had the chance to know the American spirit and the democratic values that define it and which span through the history of the United States," Birchall said.She also said that the values promoted by the US are an example of attachment to freedom and democracy."Today, the values promoted by the United States and the American people are an example of attachment to freedom and democracy, a model for the Western civilization and for the whole world, and a landmark for the evolution of democracy in Romania. Happy 4th of July!", Birchall said.