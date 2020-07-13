Ana-Maria Popescu, designated winner of World Cup in epee

Ana-Maria Popescu was designated winner of the World Cup in epee, for the fourth time, according to the Romanian Fencing Federation website.

The Olympic champion of 2016, with the Romanian team, finished first in the rankings, with 176,000 points, being followed on the podium by Brazilian fencer Nathalie Moellhausen (157,000 points) and Chinese fencer Sun Yiwen (149,000).

Ana-Maria Popescu (maiden name Branza) has also won the 2007-2008, 2008-2009, 2012-2013 editions of the World Cup in epee and thus became the fencer with the most season titles in the history of the World Cup, surpassing French fencer Laura Flessel and Hungarian fencer Emese Szasz-Kovacs, both holding three titles.

The decision to grant the 2020 title already was taken this month by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) because several competitions could not be organized due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, FIE decided that the fencers who won the 2020 annual rankings, in juniors and seniors, individually and by teams, be declared depending on the world rankings at the level of March 2020, when sports activity ceased.