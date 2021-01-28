Anca Dragu, Israel's ambassador agree to intensify cooperation between Senate, Knesset

Parliamentary, energy, artificial intelligence and research-development cooperation were the topics of Thursday's dialogue between the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest, David Saranga.

According to a Senate release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Anca Dragu received David Saranga in a presentation visit, during which it was agreed, among other things, to intensify the cooperation relations between the Romanian Senate and the Knesset.

At the same time, the invitation for the President of the Senate to visit Israel, following the parliamentary elections in this country, was renewed."The sides stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation in the field of energy, with emphasis on the use of green energy and the need to digitize the energy sector. The importance of bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence and research-development was also appreciated and identifying the means through which it can be intensified," the release said.Anca Dragu stressed the importance of raising awareness of the phenomena triggered by anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism, "in order to fight this scourge with a common voice.""The Romanian dignitary wanted to congratulate the Israeli authorities on how they combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the success of the Israeli vaccination campaign. The ambassador also appreciated the progress of the Romanian authorities in the vaccination campaign, despite existing deficiencies in the medical system," the release also mentions.