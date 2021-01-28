 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Anca Dragu, Israel's ambassador agree to intensify cooperation between Senate, Knesset

epochtimes-romania.com
Anca Dragu

Parliamentary, energy, artificial intelligence and research-development cooperation were the topics of Thursday's dialogue between the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest, David Saranga.

According to a Senate release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Anca Dragu received David Saranga in a presentation visit, during which it was agreed, among other things, to intensify the cooperation relations between the Romanian Senate and the Knesset.

At the same time, the invitation for the President of the Senate to visit Israel, following the parliamentary elections in this country, was renewed.

"The sides stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation in the field of energy, with emphasis on the use of green energy and the need to digitize the energy sector. The importance of bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence and research-development was also appreciated and identifying the means through which it can be intensified," the release said.

Anca Dragu stressed the importance of raising awareness of the phenomena triggered by anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism, "in order to fight this scourge with a common voice."

"The Romanian dignitary wanted to congratulate the Israeli authorities on how they combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the success of the Israeli vaccination campaign. The ambassador also appreciated the progress of the Romanian authorities in the vaccination campaign, despite existing deficiencies in the medical system," the release also mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.