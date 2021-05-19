Anca Dragu, to women entrepreneurs: You represent a real role model

The Senate's Speaker Anca Dragu declared that she will always be a partner for the business environment, in order to increase the awareness of the woman's role in a modern society.

"Through the work you do every day, through the fact that you excel in your fields of activity, despite the hardships caused by COVID, bureaucracy, stereotypes, you are a true role model for many women. Today's event gives me the chance to discuss the progress made by Romania in terms of equal opportunities and the role that women have in the Romanian society, but especially about what we need to do together, women and men, state institutions and the business environment, for improving the society in which our children will live", Dragu said on Wednesday at the "Women in Economy " Gala organized by the National Confederation for Feminine Entrepreneurship (CONAF).

Anca Dragu considers it a duty to change the social preconceptions that prevent women from becoming successful in the future."If we look at the past, we live in a society where women have better opportunities than our mothers and grandmothers. However, we are far from a society where women are supported and encouraged to grow and thus contribute to achieving their development potential (...) It is our duty to change the stereotypes and social preconceptions that prevent today's women from becoming successful women in the future, and only through the power of example can we influence future generations. As Speaker of the Senate, I will always be a partner for the business environment in all that means empowering women and raising awareness of the role of women in a modern society," Dragu added.She pointed out that, in this term as Speaker of the Senate, she will facilitate "the path of women towards entrepreneurship and, implicitly, towards economic prosperity".