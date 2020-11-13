ANDPDCA: 8,000 children adoptable currently, case managers who do not do their job to be fined

The National Authority for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Children and Adoptions (ANDPDCA) assessed and improved the profile of adoptable children, so that their number increased to almost 8,000, from 3,000 in June, and the case managers who do not do their duty could be fined from now on, Madalina Turza, the president of the institution, told a press conference on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

"Following our efforts to simplify adoptions, through our 'Children, not files' plan, almost 8,000 children are currently adoptable. We considered unblocking adoption files that were unjustifiably blocked and children were kept in social systems without access to possible adoptive families," she said.

At the end of June 2020, there were just over 3,000 adoptable children in the system, and by September their number had increased to almost 8,000.

"As many as 26,000 children's files were reviewed, information from the National Adoption Register and the public profile of 2,035 children were reviewed, in order to improve the profile, a guide on the implementation of a unitary procedure for internal adoptions was developed and sent, guidance and counseling sessions for case managers from the Social Assistance and Child Protection Departments were started by the ANDPDCA team because we found that the biggest deficiencies were at the level of case management, but also at the level of Adoption services," Turza also said.

According to her, for the first time, ANDPDCA applies, from now on, contraventions, through which "the defective fulfillment or non-fulfillment of the corresponding attributions in the adoption process by the case managers and the specialists from the Adoption services can be punishable as an administrative offence".

"We would also like to communicate with people interested in adoptions, so we have opened a hotline where people can report a deficiency or seek advice. There is also a person appointed at the authority level to coordinate all operations in adoptions," the ANDPDCA representative added.