André Rieu to perform record four concerts in four consecutive days at Cluj in March 2023

The artist André Rieu will perform four concerts in central-western Cluj-Napoca, on four consecutive days between March 1-4, 2023, which represents a new record of his, informs a press release sent on Wednesday by the organizers.

"Maestro André Rieu's concerts in Romania reveal a special attraction for the public in our country and also attract tourists from all over the world. Only one month after putting the tickets on sale for the third performance of the concert in Cluj, the famous artist sets a new record on the market of concerts in our country and announces that he will perform four consecutive concerts, the last performance being scheduled on the Day of the Martisor," the press release reads.

Thus, André Rieu accompanied by the 60 musicians of the Johann Strauss Orchestra will take the stage in the heart of Transylvania to give all Romanians an unforgettable musical Martisor.

Tickets will be available from Thursday, December 8, at 11:00 and can be purchased exclusively from the Eventim.ro network.

In 2015, the artist performed 7 sold-out concerts in the Constitution Square of Bucharest, a place named by the artist as 'The Center of the Universe'. At that time, the famous violinist was applauded by over 85,000 spectators who came from all over the country and beyond. André Rieu wrote an important page in the history of concerts in Romania, being labeled "the largest concert event of 2015".

"The extraordinary things coming from the great artist have not stopped. He was next to the suffering of the Romanians following the tragedy in the Colectiv Club of Bucharest's District 4, and he offered, as a sign of solidarity, what he had more valuable: MUSIC. The DVD of the 'Live in Bucharest' concert gathered from sales 150,000 euros, money that he donated entirely to the victims. Two other sold-out concerts followed in 2016, in the same location, with over 25,000 spectators, and in 2019, shortly before the pandemic, the public in Cluj-Napoca stormed the well-known BT Arena hall, selling out all tickets," the organizers' press release reads.AGERPRES