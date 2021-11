Andreea Ana to bring Romania first medal at Under-23 World Championships in Belgrade

Andreea Beatrice Ana will bring the first medal of the Romanian delegation to the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, after qualifying, on Wednesday, for the final of the 55 kg category, agerpres reports.

Ana defeated in the quarterfinals Kazakh Ainur Ahimova, in the semifinals she beat Eda Tekin (Turkey), and on Thursday she will face Russian Viktoria Vaulina in the match for the gold medal.