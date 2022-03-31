 
     
Andreea Beatrice Ana lands gold at European Wrestling Championship in Budapest

ewrestlingnews.com
Romanian wrestler Andreea Beatrice Ana on Thursday won the gold medal in the women's 55-kg event at the European Wrestling Championship in Budapest, after defeating in the final Ukrainian Oleksandra Homenets.

The new top win adds to Ana's previous U-23 world and European titles.

On her way to gold, the Romanian athlete defeated on Wednesday Germany's Anastasia Blayvas in the quarterfinals, and ousted Mariana Draganu of the Republic of Moldova in the semifinals, Agerpres.ro informs.

21-year-old Andreea Beatrice Ana has two more bronze medals under her belt, one at the 2019 Senior European Championships in Bucharest, the other at the 2021 Senior European Championships in Warsaw.

