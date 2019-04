The Romanian athlete Andreea Chitu won the title at 52 kg category on Friday at the Antalya (Turkey) Grand Prix 2019, with the IJF World Judo Tour.

Read also: US Embassy in Romania condemns Husi Jewish cemetery vandalism, demands those responsible be brought to justice

Chitu, a world vice-champion in 2014 and 2015, defeated in the final the Mongolian Urantsetseg Munkhbat, a world champion in 2013 and vice-champion in 2017.

AGERPRES .