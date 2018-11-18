Andrei Aradoaie wins silver medal at European Union Boxing Championships

Romanian boxer Andrei Aradoaie won the silver medal at the European Union Boxing Championships in Valladolid (Spain) on Sunday, after being defeated in the 81 kg category by British Benjamin Whittaker, 4-1.

Andrei Aradoaie, European Junior and Under-22 champion, had defeated French Gaetan Ntambwe in the semifinals by technical KO in the third round.

The second medal of Romania at Valladolid was won by Cristian Filip, bronze at the 91 kg category, after not showing up at the semifinal match versus Croatian Toni Filipi.

Romania lined up four boxers at the start of the competition, but Cosmin Girleanu (52 kg) lost in quarterfinals and Vasile Suciu (60 kg) in the first round.