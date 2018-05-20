Andrei Dumitrescu wins second round of Speed in Coast National Championship, Teliu trophy

Andrei Dumitrescu (Tatuus) on Sunday grabbed the Teliu trophy, second round of the Speed in the Coast National Championship, according to the Romanian Federation of Sports Automobile (FRAS website.

Dumitrescu was timed 03 min 18 sec 417/1000, 1 min 39 sec 986/1000 in first stage and 1 min 38 sec 431/1000 in second stage.Lucian Radut (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo) seconded Dumitrescu at 04 sec 725/1000, the podium being completed by Paul Andronic (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9) with 04 sec 809/1000.Andrei Dumitrescu is leading the pilots' general ranking with 43 points, followed by Lucian Radut 33 points, former national rally champion Simone Tempestini 25 points, Costi Stratnic 24 points, Mihai Leu 20 points, etc.The national championships furthers on with its 3rd round, the Total Trophy, in central Poiana Brasov (Bucegi Mountains), 9 through 10 June.