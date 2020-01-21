Andrei Nica: My dream, to get a medal at Youth Olympic Games

Andrei Nica, gold medalist at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, said on Tuesday when he returned to the country, at Otopeni Airport, that he is proud to be able to return with his head up after his performance in Switzerland, in the monobob competition.

''My dream was to get an Olympic medal, but not the gold one, and I was very pleasantly surprised. I left Romania with my colleague [Georgeta Popescu, gold medalist in women's monobob event], together with the whole Olympic team, with high aspirations and we returned with results to match, as can be seen. I am very proud to return with my head held high to my country that I represented at the Youth Olympic Games,'' said Andrei Nica, who won the gold the day before, on the track in Saint-Moritz, in the monobob event.

The 17-year-old athlete has trained for three years to win a medal at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games and now has the ambition to prove himself also in the Winter Olympics.

The Romanian bobsledders do not have a training track in Romania and can periodically train only abroad.

Romania won three medals at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, two gold by Andrei Nica and Georgeta Popescu, in the monobob event, and a bronze by Ramona Ionel, in mixed team sprint speed skating competition.