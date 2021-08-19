"Anghel Saligny" Investment Plan to be discussed by gov't next week, at the latest

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Plan will be discussed by the Government "next week, at the latest," after obtaining the necessary approvals.

"I don't know if it will be discussed, if it has the approvals, if not, we will discuss it next week, at the latest. Let's call it, as it is now called, the ''Anghel Saligny" National Investment Plan, which is a plan for Romanians, and I would like to say again that it has nothing to do with mayors, it is a plan that will be implemented by mayors, but it is a plan that develops the communities in Romania, just as no ministry or ministry budget does not belong to the respective minister. We have budgets that develop Romania," said Florin Citu.

Asked about a statement by the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, according to whom the local development programme should be monitored by the Government, the Prime Minister said: "I agree with the monitoring and I told the coalition that I also agree with the "early warning" systems, if we see that a programme does not work well, then let's stop it.