Animest Festival to screen 14 new films in Romanian Competition

14 new productions will be screened, between October 7 and 16, in the Romanian Competition of the Animest Festival, to compete for the section prize, worth 5,000 RON (rd 1,000 euros), offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute, a press release from the organizers, sent to AGERPRES on Friday, reads.

Two of the short films included in the competition section dedicated to domestic films are also competing for the Animest Trophy at this edition: Suruaika, a film by Vlad Ilicevici and Radu C. Pop, in which a man adopts a kitten without knowing what horror awaits him, and Sasha (directed by Serghei Chiviriga), about a teenager who comes to discover in a strange way the truth about his own sexual identity.

Cate Chereches, who won the 2021 edition of the Animation Incubator - the Animest program dedicated to high school students passionate about animated films, proposes, this year, in the competition her first film Tab ur et, about the rise and fall of life.

Maria Scutaru, the winner of the 2020 edition of the program, who debuts in the Romanian short film section with Three, a 2D perspective on separation, will also be surprising.

Adrian Baluta returns to the competition dedicated to domestic films with 947 - What A Coincidence!, a story from another world, in which nothing is as it seems, and Ioachim Stroe returns with The Clown's Life, a cocktail of 2D, 3D techniques, live action and special effects in which a man is forced to live his whole life as a clown.

Calin Gherghevici's proposal for this edition is Vecinul/ The Neighbour, a film in which two children drop their ball in the yard of an abandoned house.

A dancer loses touch with reality as her memory deteriorates in Nu-ma-uita /Forget-me-not, the film by director Ruxandra-Maria Socor, while Sentiment familiar /Familiar Feeling, the result of the collaboration between visual artist Tudor Prodan and music creator Alex Halka, explores the struggle with depression in a unique way.

The artist's relationship with his own creation inspired Alina Gheorghe in the making of the film Degete de sticla/ Glass Fingers, while Copilul si Uratul/The Child and The Ugly (directed by Victor Andrei-Ionescu) imagines the story from the imagination of a boy, in which the "ugly" ' is the negative character.

A group of panda criminals succeed in robbing a bank in The Great Cane Robbery (directed by George Sorinca), while a boy struggles unsuccessfully to steal a girl's sleeves in Opreste-te! Termina! Inceteaza! /Stop! Stop! Stop! (directed by Eugen Munteanu).

The Joy, Bianca Sava's film, is the story of a girl whose normal physical transformations over time attract the ridicule of those around her, the effects of bullying on her transforming, over time, into acceptance and self-love.

Outside of the competition, lovers of animated films will see on the big screen Amok, a Hungary-Romania co-production directed by Balazs Turai, awarded this year with the Annecy Crystal, but also Pune-te ín locul meu /Put Yourself In My Place, the latest film signed by Laura Georgescu Baron.

