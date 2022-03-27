 
     
ANM: 9 counties, under Code Yellow for wind intensifications until 18:00 hrs

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued on Sunday several nowcasting warnings Code Yellow for wind in effect in localities in 9 counties, in force until 18:00 hrs.

Local and temporary wind intensifications will be signaled, with gusts of 55 to 65 km/h, in limited areas over 70 km/h, in areas from the counties of Bacau, Botosani, Suceava, Galati, Neamt, Vrancea, Iasi and Vaslui.

Also, the nowcasting warnings of wind intensifications was extended until 15:00, for Tulcea County, Agerpres.ro informs.

Nowcasting warnings are issued for a maximum of six hours, the ANM said.

