ANM: Code Orange for heavy rainfalls in 11 counties, until Friday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Wednesday issued a Code Orange alert of heavy rainfalls, for 11 counties, until Friday morning, as well as a Code Yellow alert of heavy precipitations, to hit 20 counties.

According to the forecast, between September 30, 10.00 am - October 2, 10.00 am, during the Code Orange, in Maramures, North-West Transylvania, Northern Crisana, as well as in the Western Carpathians area and the Western Southern Carpathians, it will temporarily rain abundantly, with the quantities of water to exceed 40 - 70 l/sq m.The counties targeted by the Code Orange alert are: Alba, Arad, Satu Mare, Maramures, Salaj, Cluj, Bihor, Hunedoara, Gorj, Caras-Severin and Timis.At the same time, until Friday morning, at 10.00 am, a Code Yellow of unstable weather will be in force. In the west, the central region and the north of the country, as well as in the mountain area, it will also rain abundantly, with water quantities to exceed 25-35 l/sq m.Meteorologists specify that, on Wednesday, September 30, the wind will intensify in the mountains, especially on the ridges, where the gust will blow at over 80 km/h, and locally and temporarily in the southern part of the territory, with speeds of 55 - 60 km/h.The Code Yellow warning will be valid in the counties: Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Covasna, Harghita, Brasov, Dambovita, Arges, Valcea, Sibiu, Mures, Bistrita Nasaud, Cluj, Alba, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Arad.