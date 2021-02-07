ANM:Code Yellow for glazed frost, moderate rains, wind gusts in 20 counties, until Monday evening

On Sunday, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Yellow Code for glazed frost, valid until Monday evening in eight counties in the Moldova area , respectively a Code Yellow of strong winds, targeting 12 counties in Transylvania, Oltenia and Banat.

According to the specialized forecast, between February 7, 12:00 hrs and February 8, 20:00 hrs, in Moldova, temporarily, there will be precipitations predominantly in the form of rainfall and drizzle, and on large areas there will be glazed frost, at the beginning in the south of the region, then especially in the north and center areas.

The counties targeted by the first Yellow Code warning are: Suceava, Botosani, Neamt, Iasi, Bacau, Vaslui, Vrancea and Galati.At the same time, between February 7, 16:00 hrs - February 8, 12:00 hrs, a second Yellow Code of wind gusts will be in force.During the analyzed period, in the Southern Carpathians, the wind will pick up, with speeds generally of 70 - 90 km/h, and at over 1,800 meters, the gusts will exceed 100 - 120 km/h, scattering the snow. In Banat, the gusts will exceed 55-65 km/h and, in isolated areas, 70 km/h.The second Code Yellow warning targets areas in the counties: Brasov, Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Sibiu, Valcea, Gorj, Alba, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Caras-Severin and Timis.At the same time, from Sunday morning, at 10:00, and until Tuesday, at 12:00, there will be an advisory for moderate rainfall and wind intensifications, valid in most regions.Thus, in the mentioned interval, in most of the country, there will be precipitations mainly in the form of rainfall, on larger areas on Monday (February 8), when especially in the west, northwest, as well as in the mountain area, the quantities of water will exceed 15 - 25 l/sqm and, in isolated areas, 30 - 35 l/sqm. In the mountains, at altitudes lower than 1,800 meters, the rains will cause the partial melting of the snow layer.Also, the wind will intensify in the mountain area, with increased speeds in the high area, where the gusts will exceed 80 km/h, and locally and temporarily in other regions, as well, with speeds of 40-60 km/h, generally. On the mountain ridges and, incidentally, in the north of Moldova, the snow will be scattered.Meteorologists say that in the first half of next week, there will be intervals with significant rainfalls, especially in the northwest, as well as wind intensifications.