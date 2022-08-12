Anniversary medal to be launched on Romanian Navy Day

The State Mint is launching, on Saturday, the anniversary medal "120 years since the first celebration of the Romanian Navy Day/Marasesti Frigate" to mark the 120th edition of the Romanian Navy Day, during the "Open Doors Day" event, which will take place on August 13, in the Constanta Military Port, informs a press release from the Romanian Naval Forces sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The medal issue is dedicated to the celebration of Romanian sailors and is part of the 2022 Medal Programme of the State Mint. It was produced in 150 copies, of which 75 in fine silver and 75 in copper alloy.

The shapes of the "Marasesti" Frigate (F111) and "Marasesti" Destroyer (D12) are illustrated on the obverse of the medal, on a background with sea waves, with the motto of the Romanian Navy - "Honor and Homeland!" inscribed in the middle part. The reverse of the piece contains a Romanian military sailor, on watch at the wheel, with a naval group in the background, Agerpres.

Following the collaboration between the Romanian Navy and the State Mint, several anniversary medals have been issued in recent years, on the occasion of important events in the evolution of the Romanian Naval Forces.