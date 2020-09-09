Annual Diplomacy Meeting/Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs: We have no geopolitical ambition in Belarus

Spain doesn't have "any geopolitical ambition" in Belarus, our support in the context of the tensions in this country being solely related to the "precious" values of the European Union, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, stated on Wednesday.

She participated, through videoconference, in the last day of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy."We are in the midst of responding forcefully to events in Belarus, where we see aggression, a failed electoral process and, more importantly, aggressions and repressions, with civilians being subject to incredible forms of violence that we do not tolerate in Europe. We, in Spain, are very clear that in Belarus we have no geopolitical ambition. This is not about Belarus becoming a member of the European Union or becoming a member of NATO. This is not for us a geopolitical fight, this is a support for those in Belarus who are fighting for the values that are dear to us in the European Union. And they are so dear because we did so in our lives what happens when those values and those rights are not being observed," said the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs.