 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Annual inflation in Romania decreases to 15.1pct in January 2023

InfoTag
inflatie

Annual inflation in Romania dropped to 15.1% in January 2023, from 16.4% in December 2022, as food prices increased by 22.47%, non-food prices by 11.88%, and service prices by 10.27%, according to data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) published on Tuesday.

January 2023 consumer prices were up 0.3% over December 2022 on a drop by almost 1% in non-food prices and a 1.5% increase in food prices and a 1.82% increase in service prices, told Agerpres.

January 2023 annual inflation rate is 15.1%. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (February 2022 - January 2023) as against the previous 12 months (February 2021 - January 2022) is 14.3%.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) is expecting annual inflation to decrease faster than previously anticipated, especially from the third quarter of 2023, as a result of energy price capping and subsidy schemes being extended to March 31, 2025 and redefined on January 1, 2023.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.