Annual inflation rate hits 15.1 pct this June

Romania's annual inflation rate climbed to 15.1 percent this June from 14.5 percent in May, as non-food prices rose 17.92, food prices grew 14.67 percent and services grew by 7.81 percent more expensive, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

"June's consumer prices inched up 0.8 percent compared to May 2022. Compared to the beginning of the year (June 2022 to December 2021) the inflation rate is 10.0 percent. Year-over-year, the inflation rate is 15.1 percent in June 2022. The average consumer price rate in the 12 months to June 2022 is 9.3 percent compared to the previous 12 months (July 2020 - June 2021)," the INS said.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), an inflation indicator for EU member states, is 100.78 percent in June compared to May.

The annual HICP inflation rate is 13 percent in June 2022 compared to June 2021.

The HICP-based average consumer price rate in the last 12 months (July 2021 - June 2022) is 7.9 percent compared to the previous 12 months (July 2020 - June 2021).

The statistics authority said that the provisions of OUG No. 27/2022 on the measures applicable to final customers in the energy and natural gas market over April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023 have been considered for the calculation of inflation.

The National Bank of Romania increased its year-end inflation forecast to 12.5 percent and estimates inflation to be 6.7 percent at the end of next year. AGERRES