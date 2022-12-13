 
     
Annual inflation rate up to 16.8% in November 2022

inflatie

The annual inflation rate rose to 16.8% in November 2022, from 15.32% in October, due to the increase in the price of food products by 21.55%, non-food products by 16.17% and services by 9.51%, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics, published on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

In November, consumer prices increased by 1.3% compared to the previous month, given that food products were more expensive by 1.54%, non-food products by 1.03% and services by 1.31%.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2022 compared to December 2021) is 15.9%, and the average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (December 2021 - November 2022) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2020 - November 2021) ) is 13.1%.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased the inflation forecast for the end of this year to 16.3% and estimates an inflation of 11.2% for the end of next year, according to the data presented in November by the BNR governor, Mugur Isarescu.

