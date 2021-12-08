ANOFM: Nearly 18,700 job vacancies nationally; 308 jobs through Eures Romania

Nearly 18,700 jobs are vacant at the national level, on Wednesday, while the employers in the European Economic Area (EEA) are offering to Romanian workers 308 jobs, shows data centralized by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), agerpres reports.

In Romania, of the 18,694 jobs available, most are for: commercial worker (1,104), freight manipulator (823), unqualified worker in part assembly and mounting (772), unqualified worker in building demolition, masonry, mosaics, tilework, parquet (689), sales agent (656), unqualified worker in the textile industry (525), manual packager (476), security agent (377), industrial operator in textiles, knitwear, synthetic materials (335) and mechanic (302).

At the same time, 1,191 jobs are offered to persons with higher education, 4,831 for high-school and post-high-school education, 5,245 for persons with professional studies and 7,427 for persons with no studies or primary/gymnasium-level studies.On the other hand, the economic operators of the EEA are offering, through the Eures Romania network, 308 jobs, of which 276 in Germany, 14 in Norway, 10 in Slovenia, 3 in Poland, two each in France and Malta, as well as one job in the Netherlands.ANOFM mentions that persons interested in occupying a job abroad can consult the offers at the address www.anofm.ro/Eures, and those seeking a job in Romania can contact the territorial employment agencies in their counties, the contact data of which is on the www.anofm.ro website.