ANOFM: Unemployment rate 3pct in end-June

The unemployment rate registered at the national level stood for 3pct, at the end of June 2021, down 0.06 percentage points from the previous months, and equal to the figure recorded in June 2020, informs the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), through a press release.

The total number of unemployed at the end of June 2021 was 262,131 people, 5,325 less than at the end of May.

Out of the total registered unemployed, 69,511 received allowance and 192,620 did not. The number of unemployed receiving allowance decreased by 8,550 people, and the number of unpaid unemployed increased by 3,225 people compared to the previous month, Agerpres informs.

By area of residence, at the end of June, 82,442 unemployed people came from urban areas and 179,689 from rural areas.

Most unemployed were from the 40 - 49 years old age group (72,169), followed by those in the age group 50-55 years old (54,511), at the opposite pole being the age group 25 to 29 years old (13,031).

Regarding the structure of unemployment by level of education, the unemployed without education and those with primary education had a significant share in the total number of unemployed registered in the ANOFM records (28.84pct). Unemployed people with a secondary education level represented 29.93pct of the total registered unemployed, and those with university studies 5.72pct.