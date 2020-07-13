Another 17 deaths in novel coronavirus infected persons take the deatj toll to 1.901

In the past 24 hours another 17 people died from the novel coronavirus infection, taking the death toll of the COVID-19 deaths to 1,901, on Monday informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

"Between 12.07.2020 (10:00) - 13.07.2020 (10:00) there were 17 deaths (12 men and 5 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, in hospitals in Arges, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Constanta, Dambovita, Galati, Mehedinti, Mures, Olt, Prahova and Sibiu counties, to which adds Bucharest," the GCS says.

Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, two deaths in the age group 50-59 years, six deaths in the age category 60-69 years, five deaths in the age group 70-79 years and two deaths in people over 80 years of age.

According to the cited source, 16 of the deaths are of some patients who had comorbidities. No comorbidities were reported for one death.