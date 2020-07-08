Another 18 COVID deaths take toll to 1,817

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that in the last 24 hours, 18 people have died in Romania due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the GCS, until Wednesday, 1,817 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.

"Between 07.07.2020 (10.00) - 08.07.2020 (10.00), 18 deaths (6 men and 12 women) were registered, of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Brasov, Dambovita, Galati, Bucharest, Prahova, Salaj, Suceava and Valcea. Of these, 2 deaths were registered in the age category 50 - 59 years, 6 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 3 deaths in the age category 70 - 79 years and 7 deaths in people over 80 years of age," states the quoted source.

According to GCS, all deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities.