Another 9 persons infected with novel coronavirus die, taking death toll to 780

www.gazetadenavodari.ro
Another nine persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away, taking the death toll to 780, on Sunday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The latest deceased are from the counties of Arad (female, 93), Vaslui (female, 55), Bacau (male, 67), Galati (male, 73, male, 60), Neamt (male, 67, female, 61), Iasi (male, 26, travel history from England) and Timis (male, 70).

The man aged 26 from Iasi County, has had the following comorbidities: obesity 2nd degree, untreated diabetes, arterial hypertension.

